When it comes to raising the temperatures with her sensational dance moves and sizzling persona, who can do it better than Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh. Known to rule the Bhojpuri film industry with her on-screen charm, Akshara is not just one of the most sought-after female actors but is also a sensation on social media. As a pleasant surprise for all her fans and followers, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a photo from her latest photoshoot.

Looking absolutely stunning, Akshara is seen donning a pink frill top in the photo. With blow-dried hair and minimal makeup, the actor is making the photo picture-perfect with her beautiful smile and a spark in her eyes. No wonder, Akshara is regarded as one of the most beautiful leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema that can make anyone go gaga over her mesmerising looks.

Having worked in more than 40 Bhojpuri films as well as Hindi soap operas, Akshara Singh has shared the screen space with all prominent actors and enjoys a massive fanbase. As she gears up for her upcoming film Majanua, Akshara released her new song Darling Tu Time Pe Aa Jaana on the occasion of New Year’s 2019. The song has already garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube.

