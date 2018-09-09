Akshara Singh is one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Besides being a remarkable actor, Akshara is also a magnificent singer and performer. Every time, she shares a picture on Instagram or her video hits the video sharing site, YouTube, it goes viral in no time.

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh has once again taken the Instagram by storm with her latest Instagram photo, which is just unmissable. Sporting perfect eye makeup, a bubble gum pink lips and a perfect pair of accessories, the actor is looking classy and gorgeous. It is quite impossible to express the actor’s beauty in words. It has not been ling since the actor has shared the picture via her Instagram handle and it has already gone viral on several social media platforms. It has garnered over 16k likes on the photo and the comment section is flooded with compliments for the Bhojpuri sensation.

Akshara Singh is one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Besides being a remarkable actor, Akshara is also a magnificent singer and performer. Every time, she shares a picture or her video hits the video sharing site, YouTube, it goes viral in no time. Meanwhile, take a look at the recent picture which has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately.

Isn’t she looking glamorous? Akshara started her career with television serials Suryaputra Karn and Kaala Tika, and after their success, there was no looking back for the actor. This year was great for her as the diva dropped her first ever solo Kanvar song, which took the internet by storm at the moment it was released.

