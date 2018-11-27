Akshara Singh Instagram photo: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is looking gorgeous in her latest photo on Instagram. You just can't take your eyes off her. The Bhojpuri sensation is quite active on social media and shares photos from her personal and professional life regularly. She is one of the successful stars in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Akshara Singh Instagram photo: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is looking gorgeous in her latest photo on Instagram. You just can't take your eyes off her. The Bhojpuri sensation is quite active on social media and shares photos from her personal and professional life regularly. She is one of the successful stars in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. The photo has garnered more than 17 thousand likes within hours and gained a massive appreciation. She started her acting career with TV serials but now has taken over the Bhojpuri industry. In the photo, she can be seen dressed in an orange and blue kurta that is winning hearts of her fans. The actress has over 423 thousand followers on the popular photo-sharing app

Sharing a beautiful selfie, she wrote, “Learning lessons day by day #god #is #there #dontcare #happiness#positivevibes #positivityaround#loveyouall #lovemyself #spreadthelove.” The Bhojpuri bombshell knows how to treat her fans with killer looks. Just to remind you, her latest romantic song Nindiya Na Kahe Awle has crossed 2 million-mark on YouTube in just two days. The song was released on November 23. Recently, she shared photos and videos of her stage performance.

In a video, she was seen wearing a sequined dress while singing Bewafaa Tere Bin Hum Bhi Jee Lenge song for her fans. Take a look at her collection of photos:

