One of the most loved divas of Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh has shared her latest photo on her Instagram account. Donning an Indian suit, the Bhojpuri diva is mesmerising everyone with her graceful looks and simplistic avatar. Shared a few hours ago, the photo has garnered over 29K likes and winning hearts left, right and centre.

Known to rule the Bhojpuri film industry with her sizzling dance moves and beautiful looks, Akshara Singh never leaves a chance to win the hearts of the audience. Be it dancing, singing or just being herself, the stunning diva aces it all and this time was no different. On November 3, Saturday, Akshara took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she is redefining simplicity.

In the photo, Akshara Singh can be seen donning a multi-coloured suit. To amp up the look, the actor completed her look with gold hoop earrings and subtle yet glowing makeup. With her simplistic attire and adorable expressions, Akshara is proving that she can rock any attire with utmost grace and charm.

Shared less than 24 hours ago, the photo has already garnered more than 29K likes and is receiving immense love from her fans and followers. The comment section under the photo has been showered with compliments appreciating her stunning looks and mesmerising persona.

On the professional front, Akshara has started shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri film Majanua. Regarded as one of the best dancers in the industry, Akshara recently took social media by storm with her sensuous and sultry dance moves on the song Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You. Starring opposite Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, the song has crossed 22 million views on YouTube.

