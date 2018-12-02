Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is once again making her fans go crazy and blame her new post on Instagram for that. A few hours ago, Akshara shared a new picture on Instagram and it garnered over thousands of hearts instantly. As usual, it is a selfie and we have to admit that the beauty is nailing the art of taking a perfect selfie.

Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is once again making her fans go crazy and blame her new post on Instagram for that. The diva barely misses a chance to share the updates regarding her professional and personal life with fans and her fans just credit the photo and photo sharing platform to bring their favourite star’s life this close to them. A few hours ago, Akshara shared a new picture on Instagram and it garnered over thousands of hearts instantly. As usual, it is a selfie and we have to admit that the beauty is nailing the art of taking a perfect selfie.

It seems that the Bhojpuri queen is donning a blue suit, however, it is her bindi that is drawing all the attention. Akshara boasts of over 435k followers on Instagram and it is the only platform through which she can personally make her fans aware of her upcoming films or video songs. Before we say much, take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking beautiful? On the professional front, the Bhojpuri bombshell is working on her forthcoming film Love Marriage. Besides this, her new song Locker Me Jawani starring Pawan Singh recently crossed over 5 lakh views on YouTube. She is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema. It is well-known that she is a remarkable actor but there is no denying to her singing and dancing skills. Also, we have compiled some of her best pictures that she had posted on her Instagram:

