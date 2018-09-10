A couple of hours ago, the actor shared a photo on her Instagram account that has taken the Internet by storm. The picture has already garnered over thousands of like and the comment section looks no different but flooded up with compliments for the actor.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh never misses a chance to make her fans wanting more of her Instagram posts dose. The actor has a huge fanbase as over 302k people follow her on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram. Well, we know that the actor has got the looks but we need to give a bit of the credit to her exceptional dance moves and acting skills. Besides this, the actor is among one of the most bankable actors in Bhojpuri cinema and every time a song or photo hits the social media, it sets the internet on fire.

A couple of hours ago, the actor shared a photo on her Instagram account that has taken the Internet by storm. The picture has already garnered over thousands of like and the comment section looks no different but flooded up with compliments for the actor. In the picture, Antara is looking sassy and gorgeous at the same time. It is just next to impossible to take our eyes off the striking diva. In short, it is just impossible to comprehend the beauty of her in words. Here take a look at the picture:

And don’t forget to swipe the picture as the actor has come up with a double treat for her fans. The actor has shared a monochrome and coloured pictures in the post. And it is not the only picture that has been ruling over fan’s heart but Akshara’s Instagram profile is jampacked with such photos. take a look at them:

