To make the auspicious occasion of Chhath puja even more special, Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh has released a new Chhath geet titled Sasu Ji Nache Angana from the album Daya Dinanath Ke. Promising to be one of the biggest chhath geet of 2018, the song has already garnered more than 900K views on YouTube. In the song, the actor-singer can be seen celebrating the festival with her mother-in-law.

As the festive season begins to spread cheer and joy, Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh, who has emerged as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors, has the perfect gift for Bhojpuri film industry and millions of her fans and followers. On November 5, the actor-singer released her new chhath song Sasu Ji Nache Angana from the album Daya Dinanath Ke, that promises to be the biggest chhath geet of 2018.

Sung by Akshara Singh, the song has been penned by Manoj Matlabi and made under the banner of Wave Music. Donning an orange and red saree, the video features Akshara celebrating the festival with her on-screen mother-in-law and also shows visuals pilgrims offering their prayers during the auspicious occasion of Chhath.

To announce the release of the song, Akshara posted a series of Instagram stories urging everyone to go and watch the song. Released less than 24 hours ago, the video has garnered 914K views on YouTube. In the comment section under the video, the social media users are extending their wishes to Akshara and showering their praises on the song.

Known to charm the audience with sensational dance moves and mesmerising personality, Akshara Singh has carved a space for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry. On the work front, she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Majanua. In the film, she will be seen opposite Bhojpuri superstar Ritesh Pandey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More