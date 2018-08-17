Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, has taken social media by storm after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account. Dressed in a sexy white printed saree, Akshara Singh looks amazingly sexy as she poses for the camera in a sexy saree with stunning makeup. Her eyes are so expressive that they will make you go crazy.

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, has taken social media by storm after she posted a sexy photo on her Instagram account. Dressed in a sexy white printed saree, Akshara Singh looks amazingly sexy as she poses for the camera in a sexy saree with stunning makeup. Her eyes are so expressive that they will make you go crazy. Akshara Singh is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses who has earlier featured in many television series such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn and has been ruling the Bhojpuri industry for many years now.

Akshara Singh is also blessed with a soulful and melodious voice and she keeps sharing her videos and photos on her Instagram account in which she is seen singing some iconic and popular song. The Bhojpuri diva is also one of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with almost all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, among others.

Akshara Singh is very close friends with Bhojpuri item queen Anjana Singh and they both keep sharing some adorable photos on their social media account which go viral in no time. Akshara Singh’s latest film titled Maa Tujhe Salaam which stars Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh in the lead role has witnessed a phenomenal opening at the box office.

Also, her latest dance video Bhag Jaib Sasura Se has garnered millions of likes on video-sharing site YouTube and has become a blockbuster song all thanks to Akshara Singh’s sexy latka jhatkas. Akshara Singh’s latest photo in this sext saree has taken social media by storm and is being loved by the audience.

