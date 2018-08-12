Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is popularly known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she has seen lip-syncing Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor's famous dialogue from the film. The video has gone viral on social media and everyone is saying that she resembling Janhvi Kapoor a lot in the video.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is popularly known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she has seen lip-syncing Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor’s famous dialogue from the film. The video has gone viral on social media and everyone is saying that she resembling Janhvi Kapoor a lot in the video. Dhadak is one of the biggest hits of this year which marked the big Bollywood debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter.

Madhdhu I love you 😍❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

On set Sher Singh 😍❤️😘 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:10am PDT

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses which is also the most bankable stars who has worked with all the A-listers of Bhojpuri cinema. Amrapali Dubey made her Bhojpuri debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani post which she has featured in several Bhojpuri hits like Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Patna Se Pakistan, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London among many others and is now one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who is also known as the YouTube queen all thanks to her sexy dance videos which garner millions of views on video-sharing site YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most talented actresses and has also featured in many Hindi television series earlier. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Nirahua Chalal London which also stars Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey keeps sharing some amazing and sexy photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with putting sexy and hot videos on her Instagram account! Amrapali Dubey’s latest photo has taken social media by storm and has gone viral on the Internet. The photo is being shared by all the fan pages of Amrapali Dubey.

