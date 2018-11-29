Amrapali Dubey photos: The diva is riding high on the success of her blockbuster hit Nirahua Hindustani 3 which released worldwide on November 14, 2018, on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The movie starred Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma in lead roles. In the movie, Amrapali portrayed the role of a sexy dancer titled Champa.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri cinema Amrapali Dubey, who is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her sultry expressions has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoots. The 31-year old actor started her acting career with superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav in NirahuaHindustanii series. In her 4-year long career, Amrapali has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry.

Currently, the diva is riding high on the success of her blockbuster hit Nirahua Hindustani 3 which released worldwide on November 14, 2018, on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. The movie starred Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma in lead roles. In the movie, Amrapali portrayed the role of a sexy dancer titled Champa. In her latest picture on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram Amrapali has captioned her picture as Champa is loving all the love you all are showering her with. The picture has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes in a span of just an hour and the count seems unstoppable.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey will be seen in several movies opposite her rumoured beau Dinesh Lal Yadav. Ahead of the year, she has signed many projects such as Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh and Bidai 2.

