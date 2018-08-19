Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Munna Mawali in which she will be seen working opposite Pramod Premi opposite her. The actor recently posted a hot picture of her with a befitting reply for her haters.

After making her fans go gaga over her dance moves, Bhojpuri dance queen and item girl Anjana Singh has come up with a befitting reply for her haters. Approaching the ‘Kill ’em with kindness’ attitude, the actor has posted a beautiful picture with a bang-on caption. There is no doubt about the fact that the actor has a wide range of followers and with this comes a bunch of haters too and it is not something new for any star. While talking to her Instagram handle, Anjana posted an adorable picture of her with the caption, ” जो मुझे समझ न सका* *उसे पूरा हक है मुझे बुरा कहने का.* Good morning everyone” (Those who don’t understand me has the right to hate me).

Wearing a pair of classy shades and bright pink lipstick, Anjana is looking too adorable. Her Mehandi and nail art is also adding to Bhojpuri diva’s beauty. And the comments on her picture proves that the actor has comparatively more fans than haters. The comment section which has been poured in with a series of compliments is totally justifying the fact. “Beautiful, Looking so beautiful mam, and Lovely pic mam Anju jii” are some of the comments on the pictures. The actor recently made headlines with her new video in which she was seen lipsing the popular song Deewana Hai Dekho from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Coming on the work front, Anjana is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Munna Mawali in which she will be seen working opposite Pramod Premi opposite her. Ever since the shooting for the film has started a number of photos have surfaced on social media. Anjana is also a close friend of Akshara Singh and both of them keep on sharing some hot and adorable pictures together.

💕💕 A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

