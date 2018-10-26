Anjana Singh has posted a throwback picture with Dinesh Lal Yadav from her film Saawariya I Love You. Dressed in a maroon saree embroidered with golden border, she has complemented her look with golden jewellery. In the picture, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is dressed in a sky blue kurta as he poses for the camera.

One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema Anjana Singh has once again taken the social media by storm with her latest photoshoots. Anjana made her acting debut in the Bhojpuri industry Ek Aur Faulad in 2012, and her television debut with Bhag Na Bache Koi. Anjana Singh became a social media sensation after her first breakthrough and has a huge fan following of 151,000 on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Bhojpuri queen Anjana Singh is known for her sultry expressions and her gorgeous makeovers.

Anjana Singh is known for her sultry looks and her to-die-for figure. She has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, among many others. She is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors and has a massive following on social media as well. With her sexy and steamy Instagram photos, she has now become a social media sensation.

