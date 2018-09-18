Bhojpuri sensation Mani Bhattacharya has put a new photo on her Instagram page in which she is carrying a beautiful smile and wishing her fans and everyone Good Morning! In this morning selfie, it appears that Mani Bhattacharya is going for some early shoot or just on a drive, but with her beautiful smile, she is surely going to win a million more hearts!

Mani Bhattacharya is known for her on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh. She is known for taking social media by storm with every post that she posts on her profile. Just like her Instagram posts, Mani Bhattacharya’s dance videos on YouTube are also a hit. Her dance videos on YouTube always receive millions of views.

