Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who is known for her class-apart performances in several television shows and Bhojpuri films is currently ruling the industry with her latest supernatural series, Dayan Ki Nazar. Apart from getting all praise for her performances, Antara Biswas is also enjoying all the attention she is gathering from her recent Instagram post. On Sunday, Monalisa went for a reunion with her close friends and shared a post on her official Instagram account that has literally helped her in winning the hearts of all of her fans. The actress who has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films enjoyed her Saturday night with two of her friends, Puja Banerjee and Swagata Nag.

In the recent picture shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the Bhojpuri actress looks stunning in a high-slit white dress with black stripes. Lying on the bonnet of a car, Monalisa looks stunning with a heart-winning smile.

In the Instagram post, apart from Monalisa, her close friend Puja Banerjee looks as pretty as a shinning flower. Puja surely looks cute with that pout.

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa raises the temperature in her latest photo!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name in 2016 after he became a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood Sultan, Salman Khan.

Monalisa keeps treating her fans all across the country with her sultry photographs and videos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts. She also loves updating her fans with her current and upcoming projects. Be it a western outfit or Indian attire Monalisa slays in all.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas made her Bhojpuri debut with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav back in 2011 and has been ruling the Bhojpuri industry since then. Monalisa has also worked in several Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu projects and is one of the most bankable actresses of Bhojpuri film industry.

