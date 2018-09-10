Monalisa is currently working in Star Plus' thriller series Nazar, where she is playing a witch and the show is doing great with the TRPs. Every now and then, the actor keeps on sharing her latest looks from the sets of series and every time she looks hotter than her own earlier clicks.

Call her Monalisa or Antara Biswas, both names belong to this sensuous diva who has left no stone unturned to make people across the country go into a frenzy for her. After creating her niche in the Bhojpuri cinema, the actor tried her luck in the television reality show Bigg Boss and marked another high in her acting career. Undoubtedly, the actor has a huge fanbase and her talent comes in handy while experimenting with different stuff the actor opts to do.

Monalisa is currently working in Star Plus’ thriller series Nazar, where she is playing a witch and the show is doing great with the TRPs. Every now and then, the actor keeps on sharing her looks from the sets of series and every time she looks hotter than her own earlier clicks.

Recently, Antara shared a new photo on her Instagram handle and it is unmissable. It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm. The photo has garnered over 59K likes and the number are hiking rapidly. Coming to the comment section, it has been flooded up with thousands of comments and each one carries a compliment for the Bhojpuri actor. Let’s not elaborate much and take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking classy and sultry at the same time? Donning a blue suit, well it is almost impossible to take our eyes off the hot actor. The picture substantiates her colossal fan base and the actor definitely deserves it. Here are some other photos of the sensuous diva, take a look:

