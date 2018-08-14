Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is most popularly known as Monalisa has been winning millions of hearts with her stellar performance in supernatural television series Dayan Ki Nazar. The show has received a positive response from fans and now the Bhojpuri diva who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for many years has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas who is most popularly known as Monalisa has been winning millions of hearts with her stellar performance in supernatural television series Dayan Ki Nazar. The show has received a positive response from fans and now the Bhojpuri diva who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for many years has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Dressed in a stunning blue gown, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is looking like a fairytale princess as she poses for the camera.

In the photo, which has taken social media by storm, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is seen posing with her co-stars from her latest show Dayan Ki Nazar and the three look amazing! Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wrote that there are three D’s together in one frame.

The photo has been breaking the Internet and has been doing rounds on social media ever since it was shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on her Instagram account. Monalisa is one if the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies ever since she made her big Bhojpuri debut back in 2011.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked with almost all Bhojpuri superstars such as Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Vikrant, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most bankable actress and is also a phenomenal dancer. Monalisa became even more popular after she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by none other than Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Apart from Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi film industry.

