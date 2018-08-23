Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for many years, is currently winning hearts with her powerful performance in her latest supernatural television series Dayan Ki Nazar. However, besides small screen, she has also been driving fans crazy by posting some sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account.

Dressed in a stunning pink gown, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks like a princess in that beautiful pink dress with a subtle set of pearls. She looks like a fairy as she smiles and poses for the camera. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

She has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films with almost all the big stars of Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Vikrant Rajpoot, among many others. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi film industry and has millions of fans across the country. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wrote that we all should smile more often, have a positive thinking, thank god for everything, laugh loudly, love others and dream big.

Monalisa became more popular after she participated in the tenth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. She grabbed all headlines when she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot during her stint on the show on national television. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most successful Bhojpuri actresses. Her sexy photos often take social media by storm.

