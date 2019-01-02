Known to set the temperatures soaring with her sultry photos, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to raise to charm everyone with her latest photo. Donning a pink suit, Monalisa looks stunning in the photo and can be seen giving her competitors a run for their money. As she garners praises for her stint in the show Nazar, Monalisa is on a hit run to win hearts.

After ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her sensational dance moves and on-screen presence, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is on a mission to carve a place for herself in the Indian television industry. As she garners praises for her stint in Star Plus’s show Nazar, she keeps treating her fans and followers with stunning photos on social media. In a bid to stun everyone with her ethnic avatar, Monalisa has shared her latest photo on Instagram.

Dressed in a pink suit paired a banarasi dupatta, Monalisa looks stunning in her latest Instagram post. She is further accentuating the look with a bindi, matching bangles and hair tied in a braid. With a bright smile on her face and grace in her poise, it is very evident why Monalisa is considered as one of the most bankable and hottest actors of Bhojpuri cinema and Television industry.

However, this is not the first time that Monalisa has charmed everyone with her mesmerising looks. Have a look at photos that create havoc on social media:

On the professional front, Monalisa is currently essaying the role of a Daayan in Nazar. She also made headlines with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10.

