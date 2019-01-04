Known to set the Internet on fire, Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is taking social media by storm with her latest photo. In the photo shared by Monalisa on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen posing in a bathtub decorated with roses. As she makes her fans go weak in the knees with her gaze, the photo is on a record-breaking spree on social media. Have a look at the photo here-

Having worked in more than 200 films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has emerged as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry. When she hits the silver screen or shares her new photos or videos on social media, the diva makes sure to make the fans go gaga over her. As she ventures into the telly space with her super-natural show Nazar, Monalisa is leaving no stones unturned a carve a space for herself in the hearts of fans.

On January 4, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account a few minutes ago to share her latest photo that is breaking the Internet. Looking absolutely breathtaking, Monalisa is seen striking a pose in a bathtub decorated with rose petals and candels. As she looks right into the camera, Monalisa is making everyone go weak in the knees with her sultry looks.

On the professional front, Monalisa has shared the screen with almost all prominent actors of Bhojpuri film industry. Before landing the role of a Daayan in Nazar, Monalisa was also a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10. It was during her stay in the Bigg Boss house that she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

