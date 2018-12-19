One of the most popular Bhojpuri actors, Monalisa has been melting hearts since always. With her sexy curvaceous body, Antara Biswas slays any outfit she wears. The regional film star is currently impressing her fans with her splendid acting in Star Plus’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of a Daayan. Well, you can never come across such a sexy Daayan in real life, so better enjoy it on reel life. Having plenty of successful blockbusters under her name, Monalisa is one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. 

Fans can never get enough of her hotness, as she keeps experimenting with her outfits, hairstyles and get-ups. But, one thing that is common in all is that she knows how to rock it all like a boss. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 9 million on Instagram, Monalisa keeps on sharing the hot and happening photos of her. Surprising her fans with stunning glam looks, the actor again took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. 

After sharing my #OpenUpToAsthma story, here is another experience I want to share with you guys. Since I have never spoken about my condition ever before in front of anyone, thankfully no one got a chance to give any of their free advices. But I have heard a lot of people talking about a lot myths related to asthma and I have seen a lot of actors suffer because of it as well. The moment the producer or anyone in the team gets to know that any specific actor is asthmatic, they start considering a replacement for him or her. I have never understood why… I mean being asthmatic doesn’t make them any less talented or professional. But I am very blessed that way. I got to participate in dance reality shows and in my latest show I am sure you guys must have seen, I get to do a lot action sequences and absolutely love doing it. In our industry only male actors get to do action scenes and I have always been fascinated by it. I knew at some point I will surely do an action sequence and when I did it, let me tell you, I never had any problems. My action scenes went smoothly, all thanks to my inhaler that was by my side. I had discussed this with my doctor before doing the action scenes and all he asked me was – don’t I carry my inhaler? To which I said, of course I do. He said that’s all, you can do anything and I was so happy to hear that. He told me there is nothing I cannot do because of my condition, I can swim, I can dance, I can do action sequences, I can do everything I want do and. All I have to do is use my inhaler regularly. That gave me a lot of courage. So even you don't let any of these myths stop you and do whatever you like and even if you have come across any such myths, please do share your experience.

The curly beautiful hair of Monalisa creates magic in her look, leaving everyone spellbound. The actor rose to fame from her Bhojpuri movies where she drove the audience crazy with her sexy latke and jhatke. These days she is busy with her daily soap but you can still get a glimpse of her hotness from her Instagram gallery. 

