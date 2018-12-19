Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is yet again setting the internet on fire with her hot avatar. The actor keeps on swaying away fans with her latest posts on social media. One of the most popular regional film actor, Monalisa is currently winning hearts with her role in Star Plus's supernatural daily soap Nazar.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses

One of the most popular Bhojpuri actors, Monalisa has been melting hearts since always. With her sexy curvaceous body, Antara Biswas slays any outfit she wears. The regional film star is currently impressing her fans with her splendid acting in Star Plus’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of a Daayan. Well, you can never come across such a sexy Daayan in real life, so better enjoy it on reel life. Having plenty of successful blockbusters under her name, Monalisa is one of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Fans can never get enough of her hotness, as she keeps experimenting with her outfits, hairstyles and get-ups. But, one thing that is common in all is that she knows how to rock it all like a boss. Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 9 million on Instagram, Monalisa keeps on sharing the hot and happening photos of her. Surprising her fans with stunning glam looks, the actor again took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever.

The curly beautiful hair of Monalisa creates magic in her look, leaving everyone spellbound. The actor rose to fame from her Bhojpuri movies where she drove the audience crazy with her sexy latke and jhatke. These days she is busy with her daily soap but you can still get a glimpse of her hotness from her Instagram gallery.

