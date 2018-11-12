Known to rule social media with her seductive and sultry photos, Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her new photos on her official Instagram account. In the photos shared by the diva, Monalisa looks stunning in a high-slit black dress and is mesmerising everyone with her glamorous avatar. To complete the look, the diva added a choker and statement earrings, making a style statement.

With her seductive and sensuous dance moves and breathtaking persona, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has emerged as one of the most sought-after and loved divas of Bhojpuri cinema. As the actor continues to charm the audience on-screen with her telly show Nazar on Star Plus, she is leaving no stone unturned to make everyone go gaga over her. Making jaws drop, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account on November 12 to share a series of photos in which she looks mesmerising.

Keeping her best foot forward, Monalisa looks absolutely stunning in a black high-slit dress. To amp up the look, the diva styled her look with a choker and silver earrings. Keeping her long hair open, Monalisa completed her look with a bold red lipstick. However, it is Bhojpuri sensation’s sexy poses and seductive expressions that are stealing the show.

While sharing the photo, Monalisa revealed that her look is from last night’s Diwali party. Needless to say, Monalisa definitely soared temperatures this Diwali season with her glamorous avatar. The photos shared by the gorgeous lady have already garnered more than 55K likes and the count is increasing by every minute. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with a lot of compliments by her fans and followers on social media.

On the work front, Monalisa has starred in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, sharing the big screen with almost all big names of Bhojpuri film industry. However, it was Monalisa’s stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 that garnered her a lot of popularity and stardom. Currently, the diva is raking in compliments for her acting stint in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More