Monalisa videos: The Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa, popular for her sexy dance moves and bold acting skills, turned into a Spiderman lately after she was seen flying from one tree to another in Nazar, which airs on Star Plus. The hottie is currently playing the role of 'daayan' (witch) in the TV serial, Nazar.

Notably, the hottie has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has even acted in films which are Kannada, Telugu

Monalisa videos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is now making stardom by participating in the TV industry. she lately has been in news for her vamp role in the Television serial titled Nazar. The hottie is currently playing the role of ‘daayan’ (witch) in Nazar, which airs on Star Plus. Mona this time turned into a Spiderman as she was seen flying from one tree to another in Nazar (TV serial). The hottie has a massive fan following on social media, thanks to her sexy moves and her bold personality.

Monalisa is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri Cinema and has worked with high-profile actors in the industry. The hottie has given many hits and therefore, she clearly deserves the stardom that she has been garnering lately. Notably, the hottie has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has even acted in films which are Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali.

With a massive popularity, Monalisa is surely a competition to other Bhojpuri actresses such as Rani Chatterjee, Shubhi Sharma and many other. Her kills are way too emphatic to garner attention, which we have seen in her videos on YouTube.

In the below post, the hottie is seen wearing a turquoise suit which has floral greenish-blue duppata. Her outfit is way too beautiful, thanks to her flawless skin and expressions. She knows what suits her well!

In a similar post, Mona hottie is seen wearing a black suit in the below post. Her expressions, classy makeup, smile and that tiny black bindi completed her look and made sure everything goes well with her bold and gracious personality.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More