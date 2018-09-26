Bhojpuri Diva Neetu Chandra actress, producer and a theatre artist recently shared a picture of hers on the photo sharing platform instagram in her striped shirt dress and black stilettos, looking sexy as ever, check to see more.

Neetu Chandra is a Bhojpuri actress, producer and theatre artist. She is also an established classical dancer and an active sportsperson, involved in the promotion of basketball in the country with her close association with NBA and taekwondo, herself being a fourth dan black belt. She owns a production house Champaran talkies which produce Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi films along with other content for their platform NeoBihar. and has also won a national award for her film Mithila Makhaan, directed by her brother Nitin Chandra.

Recently shared a picture of hers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram of her sitting and showing off her sexy curves and long legs in a striped shirt dress and black stilettos with a subtle makeup.

Neetu Chandra is famous for her controversies with Siddharth Malhotra, and she was in news lately for shooting a music video for singer Rekha Bhardwaj’s song Hui Main Tumhari and even collaborated with a Latin fashion designer and will be seen walking the ramp for Beverly Hills at Los Angeles fashion week this October.

She was spotted in LA, for a special photo shoot where she posed in the designer’s special collection the actress also shared a glimpse of the development on social media too.

