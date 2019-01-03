Known to raise the hotness quotient with her sensational dance moves and sizzling looks, Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha has shared her latest photo on social media. In the photo shared by the diva on her Instagram account, she looks sizzling in a black t-shirt paired with black shorts. Shared just an hour ago, the photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users.

Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha is a stunner and she knows it. Be it making the fans go gaga with her sensational dance moves or setting the Internet on fire with her latest photos or videos, the actor is on a mission to carve a space for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry. To evade everyone’s mid-week slumber on social media, Nidhi has shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram account.

In the photo shared by Nidhi an hour ago, she can be seen dressed in a black round-neck top with matching shorts and flip-flops. With her hair swept to one side, Nidhi is making a statement with her no-makeup look and is raising the hotness quotient with her glamorous avatar. Looking at the photo, one can gauge why fans go gaga over Nidhi’s beauty and on-screen charm.

Apart from Bhojpuri films, Nidhi Jha has also been a part of television shows like Balika Vadhu, Beintehaa, Crime Patrol, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kuldeepak and many more. The diva will be seen in upcoming film Dilwar in which she has been paired opposite Arvind Akela Kallu.

