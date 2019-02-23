Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha is best known for setting the fire on the Internet with her ravishing looks and photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following and carries herself with utmost grace and elegance. She makes her fans sway with her ravishing looks. The all-rounder actor has performed in several hit Bhojpuri films and TV serials and is immensely appreciated for her performance.

Bhojpuri sensation Nidhi Jha recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo donning a red and golden bridal ensemble laden with gold jewellery. The actress looks gorgeous in the post that has garnered more than 11k likes in less than a day. Nidhi captioned her photo stating that you can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first. Jha never leaves a stone unturned to raise the hotness quotient in the Bhojpuri film Industry. The Instagram sensation keeps her fans hooked with her sensuous photos and videos.

The Bhojpuri television actress, who has acted in several Hindi television series, started her career with Hindi TV serial Balika Vadhu and made her movie debut with Gadar in 2016. She has appeared in shows like Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol (season 4), Kuldeepak, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Adaalat, Encounter, Beintehaa, Savdhaan India and Aahat (season 6).

Nidhi Jha has also worked with big Bhojpuri actors like Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Some of her blockbuster films include Gadar, Ziddi and Satya opposite Pawan Singh, Truck Driver 2 and Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi opposite Pradeep Pandey, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki opposite Yash Kumar Mishra, Swarg opposite Arvind Akela and many more to count.

Furthermore, Nidhi will be next seen in the Bhojpuri movies Mandir Wahi Banayenge opposite Pradeep Pandey and Dilwar opposite Arvind Akela.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More