Rani Chatterjee hot and sexy photo: Bhojpuri star looks stunning in her latest click

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most loved and adored actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. The diva sets the internet on fire with her steamy hot photos every now and then. With her curvaceous body and beautiful face, Rani Chatterjee drives her fans crazy and rules a thousands of hearts at once. One of the most bankable actors of the regional film industry, Rani Chatterjee has a sultry fashion sense. Be it her gym looks or her bold avatars, she slays it all.

Continuing to melt hearts, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking gorgeous as ever. Usually seen in sexy and sultry avatars, Rani Chatterjee went for the desi look this time. Also announcing her next project, Rani Chatterjee posted a photo all dolled-up in a pink saree, looking like a perfect bahu. With a mangalsutra and other ornaments, Rani Chatterjee looks quite convincing as an Indian new bride. Soon, the actor will be seen playing the role of Chotki Thakurain in a Shams Durrani direction. Take a look yourself!

Isn’t she just flawless? Yes! The lady enjoys a massive fan following for her beauty and talent. Gearing up to lose weight now, Rani Chatterjee is on heavy work out these days and fans just love watching her gym videos and photos. Recently, she also posted a photo of her performing surya namaskar where she looked absolutely fresh and morning ready. See it yourself!

