Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her curvaceous body and her sultry expression in Bhojpuri film industry, took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot and sexy gym photo. In a full gym avatar, the lady simply was dressed in a yellow crop top and yoga pants. Photos inside. The picture has garnered more than 4,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her exquisite looks.

One of the most bankable and famous actresses of the Bhojpuri industry known for her curvaceous body and her sultry expression has taken Instagram by storm with her latest photos. Her music videos on the video-sharing platform YouTube go viral in mere seconds. In the picture she is donning a yellow crop top and black jeans, she looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. She has paired of her fun look with kohled eyes and bold red lipstick. The picture has garnered more than 4,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her exquisite looks.

On the work front, she will be next seen opposite Ritesh Panday in Rani Weds Raja which is the Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood superhit Tanu Weds Manu and in Sakhi ke Biyah. Rani Chatterjee has been honoured with many awards among which she has received the 6th Bhojpuri Awards as best actress for her amazing performance in Nagin in 2013. She has a huge Fan following of 169k on Instagram which has made her a social media sensation. Rani Chatterjee made her acting debut back in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari. Check out her pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More