Shradha Sharma former Bigg Boss 5 contestant and a famous actress of Bhojpuri cinema is active on social media and is all dolled up in red and leopard print looking like a wildcat, and has her fans going all crazy over her again!!

One of the most renowned faces of Bhojpuri cinema, former Bigg Boss contestant -Shradha Sharma known for her sexy photoshoots and hot dance moves. She is one of the most popular and glamorous actresses in the Bhojpuri industry today. Her popularity can be estimated from the fact that she has been a former contestant of Bigg Boss known for her immense talent, dedication and hardworking nature. The actress has been a troublemaker and was even involved in a controversy of being the Woh to the Pati Patni and Woh and breaking up the former couple Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chowdhary’s marriage.

She is model cum actress who has worked for many regional serials and movies she wanted to be an IAS officer but took over modelling as her career. she has been featured in advertisements of Dettol, Lizol, Mortein, Nerolac and many more. She has even done 2 big Kannada films Jeeva and Jai ho starred against Prajwal Devaraj and with so much fame and glamour she got shortlisted for Bigg Boss 5 but soon got eliminated. She has done a music video called Chikni Chic. Shradha Sharma has acted in a couple of Hindi TV industry and movies.

Shradhi Rani Sharma looks like a teekhi mirchi- Hot and sexy

As ever Shradha Sharma is rocking it in a tight red dress showing her figure!

Life is good when people love u and admire u #confident #classy #latestfashion #sexy #shradharanisharma #glamdoll #bold #beautifull #instagram Posted by shradha sharma on Friday, 7 September 2018

