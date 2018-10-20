Bhojpuri sensations Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey latest photo on Instagram has gone viral on social media. The two actresses look super cute in the adorable photos shared by them after celebrating the success of their hit song Dhoka Deti Hai.

Bhojpuri sensations Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey latest photo on Instagram has gone viral on social media. The two actresses look super cute in the adorable photos shared by them after celebrating the success of their hit song Dhoka Deti Hai. Earlier on Friday, Akshara Singh had shared an acting video of her along with Amrapali Dubey which had instantly gone viral on social media in which both the actresses were seen acting on their hit song Dhoka Deti Hai. Sharing the video in order to celebrate the success of Dhoka Deti Hai, Akshara Singh had taken it to Instagram and shared the video.

Both the actresses were seen fully enjoying the success of the song and making funny faces while acting on the song which was playing in the background. Both the Bhojpuri actresses are best at their work and their videos are an instant hit across social media platforms and video sharing site YouTube.

It has just been a day when Akshara Singh shared this video, it has so far received over 40,000 views and the numbers are only going to rise. Bhojpuri films featuring Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey always break records on Bhojpuri box office. Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey dance videos on YouTube receive millions of views which are loved by their fans.

In another video of both the actress which went viral on social media, earlier in the day, Amrapali Dubey had also shared a video on her Instagram page where the two leading actresses of the Bhojpuri industry were seen dancing to the tunes of Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Rani Mukherjee’s hit song Piya Piya O Piya Piya. The two actresses looked adorable while they were dancing on the song.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More