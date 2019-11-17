Here are the best-unseen pictures of your favorite Bhojpuri bombshell that will make your heart skip a beat, see photos inside

These Bhojpuri sensations have set the internet on fire as the divas are always up with their glamour and hot sizzling pictures that make their fans even more crazy about them. These stars are not only famous for their movies but are also known for their hot hit item numbers- Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas are the sizzling sultry sensation of Bhojpuri industry and here we are up with the best-unseen pictures of the divas:

Rani Chatterjee:

The Bhojpuri diva who has been a part of a number of films of the Bhojpuri industry holds a separate fanbase. Rani Chatterjee has also been a part of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and is loved by all. The 30-year-old actress has also won the best actress award in 2013 and she also earned the sixth Bhojpuri film award too. She always drops her good and sultry look on social media but here we are to share the unseen pictures of the diva:

Amrapali Dubey:

This Bhojpuri star is the sultry sensation of the Bhojpuri industry as she makes everyone groove on her hit track and makes them shake a leg on it. Amrapali Dubey started her career with the daily soap shows like Saat Phere and Maayka which used to air on Zee Tv and after that, she tried her luck in the Bhojpuri industry. Here are the unseen pictures of the Bhojpuri diva:

Monalisa:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has done more than 125 films for Bhojpuri cinemas and she was also the contestant of Bigg Boss season 10 which was aired in 2016 and she became even more famous after that and the bombshell keeps dropping her hot pictures on social media and here we are to make your day with her unseen pictures:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App