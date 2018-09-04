Bhojpuri film industry's sexy diva Mani Bhattacharya's latest Instagram video has set the Internet on fire! The Bhojpuri diva on Tuesday shared some adorable videos on her Instagram account in which is looking totally gorgeous and the videos have gone viral on the Internet.

Mani Bhattacharya made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Jila Chamoaran and has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry since then. Her photos and videos are loved by her fans and the latest stunning video of the Bhojpuri sensation has been breaking the Internet.

Mani Bhattacharya has worked with all the big stars of Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pradeep Pandey, among many others.

Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who is also a very fine dancer. Her videos go viral in no time and many of her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing platform YouTube.

