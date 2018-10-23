Superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known as Nirahua are all set for their super hit movie Nirahua Hindustani 3. Bhojpuri heartthrob Dinesh Lal Yadav can be seen shaking his leg to his latest item song with his rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey. In the video, Amrapali is dressed in a maroon one piece and Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in a bright orange t-shirt and black pants.

According to media speculations, the duo is in a relationship in real life too. However, both have not admitted the rumours in public

Superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known as Nirahua are all set for their super hit movie Nirahua Hindustani 3. The duo is taking the social media by storm with their latest Instagram post where they are dancing to one of their another hit songs. Known as one of the most adored Jodis of Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali and Dinesh’s heartwarming chemistry is loved and adored by the audience.

Talking about the dance video Bhojpuri heartthrob Dinesh Lal Yadav can be seen shaking his leg to his latest item song with his rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey. In the video, Amrapali is dressed in a maroon one piece and Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in a bright orange t-shirt and black pants.

The most rumoured couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are superstars of the Bhojpuri industry and have worked together in several films such as Nirahua Hindustani series, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, among others.

Workwise, Amrapali was recently seen charming the audience in the song Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani from her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Along with Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, actors like Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre will also be seen in the film.

