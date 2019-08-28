Bhojpuri movies are loved by fans across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Punjab. Bhojpuri movie such as Nirahua Satal Rahe, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Aakhiri Rasta, Nirahua Chalal London and Daag are loved by fans, watch here.

Bhojpuri movies 2019: Nirahua Satal Rahe, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Aakhiri Rasta, Nirahua Chalal London and Daag are 5 of the most-watched Bhojpuri movies on video-streaming platform YouTube. These films were not only major blockbusters at the box office but have also garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube making them the top 5 most-watched films on YouTube.

These top 5 Bhojpuri movies star big and top-notch Bhojpuri actors such as Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Pakhi Hedge, Anjana Singh, Kajal Raghwani, among many others.

Nirahua Satal Rahe, starring Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey was released in 2017 and emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film was helmed by Moshin Khan and has been bankrolled by Nashir Jamal. The film also stars Manoj Tiger in a key role.

Dabang Sarkar, starring Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri sensation Akansha Awshthi in lead roles, has been helmed by Yogesh Raj Mishra. The film was released in 2018 and is one of the biggest Bhojpuri hits. Dabang Sarkar also stars Kajal Raghwani in a special role.

Gharwali Baharwali, starring Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Rani Chatterjee in lead roles has been helmed by Ajay Shrivastav and backed by Kamlesh Chauhan and Chandu Gupta. The film was released in 2016 and also stars Namit Tiwari and Anoop Arora in key roles.

Aakhiri Rasta, starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Pakhi Hegde, Rinku Ghosh, Satyaprakash, Ajay Ghosh,and Manoj Tiger in key roles and is said to be one of the most entertaining Bhojpuri movies of all times!

Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya has been helmed by Devendra Tiwari and the film stars Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Aamrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh, Priti Biswas, Ayaaj Khan, and Vipin Singh in key roles. The film has been backed by S P Choudhary, Bauchi Singh and Ajay Kumar Choudhary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpkpIifJVOM

Amrapali Dubey and her photos

monalisa and her photos

akshara singh and

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App