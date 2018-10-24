Bhojpuri film awards: One of the prestigious film awards, Bhojpuri film awards has recently taken place in Mumbai. Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishan, Akshara Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Khesari Lal, Kajal Agarwal among others won the award. Ravi Kishan won the award for best actor critics' choice, Amarapali Dubey won the most popular actress, Akshara Singh won best actress critics' choice among others.

Bhojpuri film industry is growing with each day passing and many actors from the industry like Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Akshara Singh, Mani Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan and others are touching new heights of success every day. In order to recall the success this industry has tasted in the recent years, Bhojpuri film awards were held in Mumbai. The awards witnessed several entertaining and breathtaking performances by many Bhojpuri stars who light up the night and grooved the audience with their spectacular performances.

Acclaimed as one of the prestigious awards shows, renowned Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who has also appeared in many Bollywood films, won the award for best actor critics. Bhojprui actor Khesari Lal Yadav won the best actor title, Uday Bhagat and Ranjan Sinha received the award for best PR. Manjul Thakur was awarded as the best director and Mehendi Laga Kar Rakhna won the award for the best film. Actress Kajal Raghwani won the award for best actress and Akshara Singh won the award for best actress critics’ choice. Bollywood queen Amarapali Dubey won the award for most popular actress.

Among other awards, Sanjay Pandey won the best actor in the Khalnayak role while Yash Kumar won the award for best actor in the negative role. Meanwhile, Pravesh Lal Yadav won the award for most dynamic producer. Amid all this, Vijay Yadav won the award for best marketing.

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh won the award for best singer male while Kalpana Patwari won the award for best singer female. The evening was graced by many big stars of the Bhojpuri and entertainment industry who added glamour to the event which was a hit just like its movies.

Complete list of winners at the Bhojpuri film awards

Best Film (Critics) : Challenge

Life Time Achievement Award : Bappi Lahiri and Gopal Rai

Best PR : Uday Bhagat and Ranjan Sinha

Best Director : Manjul Thakur

Best Actress : Kajal Raghvani

Best Actor : Khesari Lal Yadav

Best Actor (Critics) male : Ravi Kishan

Best Actress (Critique) Female : Akshara Singh

Item Queen : Sambhavana Seth

Best Story : Rajneesh Mishra

Best Screen Play : Manjul Thakur

Best Play Back Singer male : Pawan Singh

Best Playback Singer Female : Kalpana

Best Dialogue : Santosh Mishra

Best Art Director : Vijay Das

Best Action Director : Andalib Pathan

Best Dress Designer : Badshah Khan

Best Publicity Designer : Narsu Behera

Best Choreography : Kanu Mukherjee

Best Editor : Deepak Joule

Best Cinematography : Devender Tiwari

