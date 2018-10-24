Bhojpuri film industry is growing with each day passing and many actors from the industry like Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Akshara Singh, Mani Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan and others are touching new heights of success every day. In order to recall the success this industry has tasted in the recent years, Bhojpuri film awards were held in Mumbai. The awards witnessed several entertaining and breathtaking performances by many Bhojpuri stars who light up the night and grooved the audience with their spectacular performances.
Acclaimed as one of the prestigious awards shows, renowned Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, who has also appeared in many Bollywood films, won the award for best actor critics. Bhojprui actor Khesari Lal Yadav won the best actor title, Uday Bhagat and Ranjan Sinha received the award for best PR. Manjul Thakur was awarded as the best director and Mehendi Laga Kar Rakhna won the award for the best film. Actress Kajal Raghwani won the award for best actress and Akshara Singh won the award for best actress critics’ choice. Bollywood queen Amarapali Dubey won the award for most popular actress.
Among other awards, Sanjay Pandey won the best actor in the Khalnayak role while Yash Kumar won the award for best actor in the negative role. Meanwhile, Pravesh Lal Yadav won the award for most dynamic producer. Amid all this, Vijay Yadav won the award for best marketing.
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh won the award for best singer male while Kalpana Patwari won the award for best singer female. The evening was graced by many big stars of the Bhojpuri and entertainment industry who added glamour to the event which was a hit just like its movies.
Complete list of winners at the Bhojpuri film awards
Best Film (Critics) : Challenge
Life Time Achievement Award : Bappi Lahiri and Gopal Rai
Best PR : Uday Bhagat and Ranjan Sinha
Best Director : Manjul Thakur
Best Actress : Kajal Raghvani
Best Actor : Khesari Lal Yadav
Best Actor (Critics) male : Ravi Kishan
Best Actress (Critique) Female : Akshara Singh
Item Queen : Sambhavana Seth
Best Story : Rajneesh Mishra
Best Screen Play : Manjul Thakur
Best Play Back Singer male : Pawan Singh
Best Playback Singer Female : Kalpana
Best Dialogue : Santosh Mishra
Best Art Director : Vijay Das
Best Action Director : Andalib Pathan
Best Dress Designer : Badshah Khan
Best Publicity Designer : Narsu Behera
Best Choreography : Kanu Mukherjee
Best Editor : Deepak Joule
Best Cinematography : Devender Tiwari
