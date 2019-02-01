Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya is an upcoming Bhojpuri film directed by Devendra Tiwari. The film features Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. The first look of the movie is out already gaining vast popularity.

Pawan Singh is a famous Bhojpuri playback singer and actor. He has worked on Bhojpuri pop albums as a vocalist first album being Odhaniya Wali, dated 1997, followed by Kaanch Kasailli from 2005. In 2008 Singh released the album Lollypop Lagelu which was a super hit and is celebrated in today’s date as well. He played his first lead role in the 2007 film Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam.

Akshara Singh is the highest paid and one of the leading actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. The Bhojpuri actress made her on-screen debut in the film Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye. She also appeared in the film Satyamev Jayate alongside Ravi Kishan. She gained prominence after her appearance in the film A Balma Bihar Vaale. She has also worked with Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Kesar Lal, and Dinesh Lal Yadav. Recently, she was screened in the movie Nirahua Riksawala 2 opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. The former actress has also starred in the Zee Tv daily soap Kala Teeka and Sony Tv serial Suryaputra Karn, impersonating the role of Gandhari.

