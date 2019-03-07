Bhojpuri Holi song 2019 Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho: Khesari Lal Yadav's viral Bhojpuri Holi song Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho has garnered 2 million plus views and the count seems unstoppable. The Bhojpuri Holi song 2019 has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and the lyrics have been penned by Bhojpuri lyricist Pyare Lal Kavi JI.

Bhojpuri Holi song 2019 Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho: Singer, dancer, host and an actor Khesari Lal Yadav is an all-rounder! from playback singer to the most renowned actor of the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav has made a mark in the industry. Recently, Khesari took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his latest Bhojpuri Holi song Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho. The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and lyrics have been given by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji.

The song in a span of just a few hours has garnered 2 million views o YOuTube and is trending on number seven on YouTube. The song Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho has been directed by Kishor Kumar, music has been given Ashish Verma and produced by Sonu Kumar Pandey. Watch full song Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho of the singing sensation here:

On the work front except playback singing, and hosting award shows Khesari Lal Yadav will also be seen in two back to movies with alleged girlfriend Kajal Raghwani. The movies are- Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri.

Khesari had one great year with back to back hits like Dabangg Sarkar, Naagdev, and many more.

Watch full movie here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More