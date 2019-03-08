Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most adored couples of the Bhojpuri cinema. The duo came on screen for the very first in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani and since then they are one of the most loved jodis of the Bhojpuri cinema.

Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: Holi is just around the corner, so to celebrate the festival of colours and love Bhojpuri singing sensation Dinesh Lal Yadav released his latest Holi song- Rajneeti Mein Rangail. The song has been crooned by singing sensation Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in lead roles. The lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and music has been given by Aashish Verna.

The song in a short span of time has crossed 1 million views on youtube and is going strong on YOuTube. Talking about the video it starts with a group of people dancing and playing with colours and water balloons. In the video, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a yellow saree whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is donning an orange kurta, blue jeans and white dupatta. The music has been bankrolled dunder the banner Nirahua Music Ltd, edited by Pradeep Yadav and produced by Pravesh Lla Yadav. Watch full song here:

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will have one busy year with back to back movies lined up for this year. Some of the moves are- Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher e Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, among various others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SteQ4jSwYA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yg8jO6DXD6U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uZyYn82_xg

