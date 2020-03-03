Holi is around the corner and nothing encapsulates the spirit of Holi better than the Bhojpuri songs and especially the one's featuring Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri Holi Songs 2020: There is something about Bhojpuri songs that brings the most fun and carefree dance routine out of every Indian, similar is the case with Bhojpuri Holi songs that perfectly capture the essence of Holi, Bhojpuri songs have become wildly popular in recent years being played vigorously at every occasion from marriage ceremonies to festival celebration, and if the Bhojpuri Holi songs are anything to go by its rightfully so.

The roots of Bhojpuri songs and Holi go way back with Chowtal a Bhojpuri folk song usually sung during the time of Holi. Chowtal was one of the most popular music coming out Indian Subcontinent, transcending to become transnational in the early 19th century.

Such magic in Bhojpuri songs has been lost yet its festival songs still showcase some of the traits that made this Industry into what it is now, Bhojpuri songs are famous in popular culture only for their vulgar lyrics and overtly sexual music videos, however, the industry has more to offer evident with Holi songs produced in the industry that capture the spirit of Holi in their lyrics and upbeat music.

Watch Bhojpuri Holi Songs 2020 here-

Nirahua is one of the popular stars of the Bhojpuri industry and has multiple Bhojpuri Holi songs all of which have millions of views, Nirahua’s songs are much more trendy than classical folk presenting a mixture of current themes with the festival of Holi highlighted greatly in his song Holi Mein GST Jor Ke which sits at most views for any Nirahua Holi song with over 45 million views on Youtube.

Pawan Singh the singer and actor behind one of the most popular Bhojpuri song ever Lollipop Lagelu has quite a few Holi songs of his own with his latest being Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai, Pawan Kalyan has evolved from his traditional musical compositions like Holi Mein Aag Lagal to more electronic-based music seen in his latest songs, however, his best songs are still his old gems.

Out of all the Bhojpuri stars, the one that has managed to create the most popular Bhojpuri Holi songs is Khesari Lal Yadav with his songs like Bhajita Ka Mausi Zindabad and Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad, both of whom have close to 100 million views his songs and represent new-age popular style of Bhojpuri songs that has a catchy line and an upbeat music accompanied by a music video that has outlandish dance moves performed by the actor.

Amrapali Dubey the actress that can be seen in almost every Nirahua film ever has her most iconic Holi songs with Nirahua, she doesn’t provide vocals to the lyrics but still, each song she is featured in is known as the song of Amrapali Dubey, the actor has several Holi songs with her latest being Holiya Mein Lagi Badi Dar.

Akshara Singh is one of the biggest female stars in the Bhojpuri industry constantly collaborating with the biggest stars of Bhojpuri industry in Pawan Kalyan and Nirahua has numerous Holi songs to which her fans celebrate the festival of Holi, her most popular Holi song came in collaboration with his long time on-screen partner Pawan Singh Holi Mein Aag Lagal.

