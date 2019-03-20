Bhojpuri Holi songs 2019: From Khesari Lal Yadav to Nirahua to Akshara Singh to Kajla Raghwnai to Pawan Singh to Aamrapali Dubey all the big shots of the Bhojpuri industry are continuously treating their fans with best Holi songs of 2019. So listen to Bhojpuri Holi Songs, Dj Holi songs, Bhojpuri Songs inside.

Bhojpuri Holi songs 2019: Holi is just around the corner and the Bhojpuri industry celebrities have been treating its fans with peppy party anthems. From Khesari Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh, to Dinesh Lal Yadav, to Amrapali Dubey to Akshara Singh, all the Bhojpuri singers are on a roll with dance-worthy Holi songs.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 21, 2019, and people all around teh country have started celebrating Holi with gulal, delicious sweets, and thandai. The second biggest festival after Diwali- Holi is being celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

So for all the Bhojpuri music fans here is a curated list of top 10 Holi Bhojpuri songs!

1. Kahwa Daali Rangwa Lale Lal Odhani Odhle Badu

Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh, music has been given by Shankar Singh. The song in a week’s span has crossed 10 million views on YouTube and is still going high.

2. Rang Dalala Pe Kahe Bhagelu

Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, the song Rang Dalala Pe Kahe Bhagelu has crossed 5 million views on youtube and is being loved by all! The lyrics have been given by Shyam Dehati and produced by Sonu Kumar Pandey.

3. Chapra Main Pakdaenge

The song Chapra Main Pakdaenge from the album Holi Main Thik Hai has crossed 15 million views on YouTube and the comments section is brimming with compliments for the party anthem song! The lyrics have been given by Azad Singh and crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav.

4. Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad

Though the song is one year old, still is being loved by all the Bhojpuri music lovers! It has crossed 70 million views on YouTube and will soon be a part of 100 million club!

5. Rajneeti Mein Rangail

Crooned by Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey, the song Rajneeti Mein Rangail has crossed 3 million views. The song has been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

6. Sali Ke Puaa Garam

Akshara Singh, Ritesh Pandey’s viral song has crossed 2.5 million views on YouTube and by the looks of it, it will soon be a part of 3 million club! The song stars Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey in lead roles.

7. Falana Bo Dharail Ho Holiya Me

Crooned by Pawan Singh, the song is from the album Falana Bo Dharail Ho Holiya Me and stars Pawan Singh in the lead role. The song has been penned by R R Pankaj and bankrolled under the music label Wave.

8. Aawa Na Choli Mein Rang Dalwala|

Starring Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Smriti Sinha, Akashra Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles, the song has garnered 52 million view son yOutube!

9. Salwar Mora Nashale

Ritesh Pandey’s latest Holi song has been bankrolled under the Wave music label and in a span of just a few hours has garnered 500k views on YouTube!

10. Holi Dj Songs 2019

To dance to these party anthems here is a DJ mix.

