Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri singer-dancer Akshara Singh’s sexy dance video on popular Bhojpuri song Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya has gone viral on the Internet! The song, which is from blockbuster Bhojpuri movie Satya, is one of the most loved Bhojpuri songs and stars Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh and their sizzling and steamy chemistry will blow your mind.

The song has been sung by Indu Sonali and Manoj Matalbi has penned the lyrics of the song. Chhote Baba is the music director of the song which has crossed more than 5 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh’s hot chemistry in the song will blow your mind.

In the video, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a sexy net blue saree and is looking mesmerising! Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a white and blue ganji and their grooving dance moves will set your screens on fire! Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have starred in several Bhojpuri movies such as Dharti Ke Lal, Saugandh Ganga Maiyaa Ki, Thok Deb, Pratigya 2, among a few others.

Thier on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and they are one of the hottest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry with a massive fan base. All the Bhojpuri song videos of Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh go viral on social media in no time and garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Akshara Singh is not only a very fine actress but also a phenomenal dancer and she has also been blessed by a soulful voice. Akshara Singh, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2013 with Ravi Kishan-starrer Satyamev Jayate post that she became one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry with a massive fan base on social media.

Akshara Singh keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which set the Internet ablaze in no time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App