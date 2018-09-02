Rumours have been doing the rounds that the popular reel life Jodi of Bhojpuri actors Amrapali Dubey and our own Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav has turned into a real-life jodi. It has not been long since the actor has posted the photo on her Instagram handle and the post has gone viral on several social media platforms.

There is something heating up between Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey and our own Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav. And, yes we are not at all making this all up. As we all know that Aamrapali and Nirahua are considered among the top-notch actors in Bhojpuri cinema and whenever they have worked in a film together it has broken all the box office records. Their Jodi is one of the most bankable and most loved Jodi of Bhojpuri fans. If rumours to be believed then the reel Jodi has recently turned into a real Jodi and Aamrapali’s latest Instagram photo is adding fuel to the flames.

It has not been long since the actor has posted the photo on her Instagram handle and the post has gone viral on several social media platforms. In the photo, Nirahua and Amrapali are looking too adorable together. Donning a blue and orange checkered shirt, Amrapali is beaming with joy while posing to the camera. Giving Amrapali a fair competition in looks, Dinesh was looking dapper in the grey shirt. Also, the shades both of the actors sporting are looking too classy and it is way to hard to take our eyes off this adorable picture.

Hello Hyderabad 😍💓 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Aug 31, 2018 at 10:00pm PDT

The picture has been making a number of headlines while some of the followers were seen complimenting the couple in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Border has declared as a blockbuster at the box office. Besides this, the actor has worked with Amrapali in an ample number of projects including Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Patna Junction and Patna Junction.

