Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram photo with her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua has set social media on fire! Sharing the adorable photo on her Instagram account, Amrapali Dubey gave a very cute caption to the post that read “Jai Veeru.” Speculations about their alleged relationship have been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now. Amrapali Dubey looks sexy as she poses for the camera with her alleged boyfriend.

Dressed in a sexy pink top with a matching skirt, Amrapali Dubey looks like a doll in her latest photo. Amrapali Dubey, who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past many years has also featured in a number of television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Maayka, Saat Phere, among others.

She has worked with all the top Bhojpuri stars such as Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. She is also known as the dancing and YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry as her dance videos garner millions of likes.

