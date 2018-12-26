Bhojpuri actors Rani Chatterjee-Anjana Singh starrer Chor Machaye Shor's trailer is finally out. The film is a package of action, romance and comedy which is set to enthral audience as soon as it releases. Check out the trailer here.

Bhojpuri film industry’s two most hot and sexy actresses Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh will be seen in an upcoming film ‘Chor Machaye Shor’. The film is an Aniket Mishra directorial and will have the two actresses portray the role of protagonists. The film will also star legendary actor Kunal Singh’s son Akash Singh who will be seen romancing the actresses. The film is being produced under the banner of Sai Films and has been bankrolled by Surender Prasad.

According to the latest reports, the much awaited Bhojpuri film’s first official trailer has been released by the makers and is now available on YouTube. All the audience and fans of the actor’s featuring in this film can now watch the video here. Moreover, the trailer was launched on December 22, 2018, and has already garnered over 3.35 lakh views on the video sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh have a huge fan base in their Instagram accounts and are super active in using the social media platform. Their fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release and the fans are anticipating this Bhojpuri film to be a blockbuster in the Box Office. Also, Hotcake Anjana Singh has also urged that this film will be well accepted by the audiences and that it is a complete package. The film has a mixed-genre of Action, romance and comedy.

