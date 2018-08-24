Donning a checkered shirt paired with blue ripped denim, the actor is hopping with joy on the beats of "Ghazab Ka Hai Din" and is beaming with happiness. The actor seems totally unstoppable and is adding her charm to the dazzling platform. A couple of days back, the Bhojpuri diva has taken the Internet by storm after her dance video featuring Khesari Lal Yadav was doing the rounds on the social media.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh’s personality is too hot to handle and her photos and videos on Instagram are undoubtedly substantiates the fact. Akshara never misses a chance to share her latest looks with her fans and followers and Instagram has become for the diva to be in touch with her fans as much as possible. The diva has garnered over 280k followers on Instagram and the moment she shares a latest photo or video, it starts taking the Internet by storm. Almost an hour ago, the actor shared another video of her via her Instagram handle and her followers can’t stop complimenting the beauty.

A couple of days back, the Bhojpuri diva has taken the Internet by storm after her dance video featuring Khesari Lal Yadav was doing the rounds on the social media. The song dubbed as Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan has garnered over 25 million views on YouTube and is still setting the Internet on fire.

Akshara Singh is one of the prominent and bankable actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. She was first seen in the blockbuster Bhojpuri film Satyamev Jayate in 2010 and after that, there was no looking back for the actor. Since then, the actor has been a part of some of the Bhojpuri superhits and was featured in some of Bhojpuri hit songs too.

