Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey, who has taken over the Internet with her latest song with Bhojpuri megastar Khesari Lal Yadav titled Marad Abhi Baccha Ba which has gone viral on social media and has garnered millions of likes on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song is being loved by their fans and all thanks to Amrapali Dubey’s sexy latka-jhtakas, the song has become one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs of all times. However, her fans were not even over her sexy dance in Marad Abhi Baccha Ba that Amrapali Dubey has once again driven her fans crazy after she shared a sexy photo on her Instagram account.

Dressed in stunning Indian attire, Amrapali is wearing beautiful jewellery and is looking like a stunning anarkali. Amrapali Dubey’s latest photo has gone viral on the Internet and has been breaking the Internet with her charm.

On the Set #SherSingh 😍😍 A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

Love #Musically❤️ A post shared by Amrapali Dubey (@amrapalidubey_) on Jun 20, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

Amrapali Dubey has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Aashik Aawara, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, among many others. Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. Amrapali Dubey has previously featured in Indian television daily soaps such as Saat Phere, Maayka, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, among many others.

She is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen because of her sexy dance videos and phenomenal dancing skills which take social media by storm. Her videos go viral on YouTube in no time and Amrapali has become a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry and has also become a social media sensation all thanks to the sultry and hot photos she keeps sharing on her Instagram account. Her latest photo in the Indian attire has set the Internet on fire!

