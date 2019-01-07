Bhojpuri item girl and dancing sensation Kanak Pandey is becoming the hottest celebs on Instagram all thanks to her stunning photos. The Bhojpuri diva, who is best known for her sexy latka-jhatkas and sizzling dance moves has been breaking the Internet with her sultry and hot photos.

In the latest picture shared by the diva on her official Instagram account on Monday afternoon, Kanak Pandey looks like fresh flowers as she poses in these photos where she is looking absolutely stunning in a yellow top.

Her sun-kissed photo is to die for and the diva is making all her social media fans go gaga over her hot avatar! Kanak Pandey is one of the most promising new faces of Bhojpuri industry and is called the dancing sensation all thanks to her sizzling dance videos which take over the Internet! Kanak Pandey is the new thing in the Bhojpuri film industry Kanak Pandey is best known for phenomenal work in Bhojpuri films like Saugandh and India vs Pakistan.

She has a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty such as Baaghi Ishq and Bolo Garv Se Vandematram, among many others.

