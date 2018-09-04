Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey is known for her sexy figure that raises the hotness quotient. She is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films along with all the big superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Poonam Dubey is known for her sexy figure that raises the hotness quotient. She is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses and has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films along with all the big superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry. Poonam Pandey is also a fitness freak and keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on her official Instagram account. The Bhojpuri item queen, who has more than 87 thousand followers on her Instagram account, shared a sexy photo on Tuesday which has been raising the temperature.

Dressed in a sexy black leather jacket along with tight-fitted leggings and sexy black boots, Poonam Dubey looks extremely hot as she poses with her Patan co-star Neha Shree. According to her caption, Poonam Dubey is shooting the climax of her upcoming film.

Poonam Dubey has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as The Real Indian Mother, Baba Rangeela, Hum Hai Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Rangdari Tax, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, among many others. Poonam Dubey keeps sharing hot and sexy photos on her social media accounts.

Her latest photo has driven her fans crazy. Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big Bhojpuri actors such as Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

