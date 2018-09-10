Loha Pahalwan is all set to hit the silver screens on September 14, 2018. Besides Pawan Singh, the film also features Sushil Singh Payas Pandit, Prakash Jayas, Dev Singh Deepak Sinha, Pushpak Chawla, Glory Mohnta, Seema Singh and others in the key roles. Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh is ruling the internet as she is all set to treat her fans with the forthcoming dance number Aai Mai Haradi from Pawan Singh starrer Loha Pahalwan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bhojpuri diva dropped the YouTube link of the song, which is way too hot to miss. In the video song, Seema is soaring the temperature with her steamy looks. It has not been long since the makers of the film have dropped the song on YoTube, however, the item number has garnered over 859,945 views on the video uploading and sharing site.

The film, Loha Pahalwan is all set to hit the silver screens on September 14, 2018. Besides Pawan Singh, the film also features Sushil Singh Payas Pandit, Prakash Jayas, Dev Singh Deepak Sinha, Pushpak Chawla, Glory Mohnta, Seema Singh and others in the key roles. The film is helmed by director Iqbal Baksh and is bankrolled by Sanjay A Nishad and Ramesh Vyas. Coming to Aai Mai Haradi, the song is written by Manoj Matlabi and is sung by Indu Sonali. Also, Seema Singh has put all her energy into the dance number. Before we say anything much about the video, take a look at the song:

Well, we can bet that you can’t afford to miss the song. Every time, Seema Singh comes up with an item number it goes viral at the same time. Also, she has a huge fan base that follows her on Instagram. The actor also keeps sharing bits from her daily life on the photo and video sharing site.

