Bhojpuri item girl Seema Singh, who has featured in more than 500 Bhojpuri films and dance videos, has taken over the Internet with her latest sexy photo which is too stunning as well as sexy at the same time! Dressed in a cream coloured anarkali suit along with blue jewellery, Seema Singh looks astonishing as she poses for the camera. If we have a close look at the photo, it seems that Seema was attending a wedding when she got this photo clicked.

Seema Singh is popularly known as the item queen of the Bhojpuri film industry all thanks to her sexy and sizzling dance moves which make fans go crazy.

Seema Singh has worked with all big Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among many others. Seema Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who is known for her phenomenal dancing skills has been ruling the Bhojpuri cinema for many years now and is also a social media sensation and has a number of fan following on Instagram.

