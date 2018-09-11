Bhojpuri diva Kanak Pandey never misses a chance to share updates regarding her upcoming films, her new looks and everything that she does in her daily life with her fans. On video and photo sharing platform Instagram, the actor has a colossal fan base comprising of over 52.7k followers.

After creating her niche in the Bhojpuri cinema, actor Kanak Pandey is on a roll lately. After her magnificent performance at IBFA Awards in Malaysia, the actor gave a veiled warning to the fellow Bhojpuri actors that the time is not far when she will rule the Bhojpuri industry. Also, her fan base on Instagram is not new for anybody. On video and photo sharing platform Instagram, the actor has a colossal fan base comprising of over 52.7k followers. Kanak never misses a chance to share updates regarding her upcoming films, her new looks and everything that she does in her daily life with her fans.

Around an hour ago, the actor shared a photo on her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media. Sporting a golden maangtika and nose pin, the actor is looking gorgeous. She has also donned a multi-colour dupatta, which is highlighting her beauty in every aspect. The picture has garnered hundreds of hearts so far while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the diva. Before we keep continuing with our compliments for the lady, take a look at the scintillating photo:

Isn’t the picture breathtaking? Well, to add to your excitement it is not the only picture that has made Kanak’s fans fell in love with her. Here are some of the other glamorous posts that have been making her fans go crazy for her.

